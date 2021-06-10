Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts His New Hairdo Along With New Hindi Poem

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for giving style statements with his looks. Recently, he took to his social media account to share a photo in which he flaunted his new hairdo. Ayushmann also wrote a beautiful Hindi poem with the photo.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares his new look with a man bun

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share a photo in which he can be seen with a man bun. The actor also wrote a Hindi poem and said, “Kuch pal ke liye pura aau ya har pal ke liye adhura aau (Should I come with my complete-self for a few moments or should I come with my incomplete-self for all the moments).” Take a look at his photo below.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s social media presence

Ayushmann Khurrana is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated with his daily life. On April 27,2021, he shared a statement in which he announced that he and Tahira have donated to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s COVID Relief fund. Innthe statement he said, “We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support."

Furthermore, he added, “People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit." Take a look at his post below.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is working on projects like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Piano. He will also essay the role of Joshua in the movie titled Anek. Ayushmann was last seen in the year 2020 in the film Gulabo Sitabo.

