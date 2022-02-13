Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls 1st Job To Mark World Radio Day; 'radio Shaped Who I’m Today'

Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana has forged an impressive résumé with his unconventional choices of films and roles over the years. Before establishing himself as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, the 37-year-old worked as a radio jockey and hosted a show called Big Chai – Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann. He gained critical acclaim for his work and went on to host a number of popular shows.

Recalling the time, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media to mark World Radio Day. He also shared a picture where he can be seen sitting behind the microphone.

Ayushmann Khurrana marks World Radio Day

Taking to his Instagram on February 13, the Vicky Donor actor recalled his first job at the age of 22 as a radio jockey. He began, ''At the age of 22, I was probably one of the youngest in the country to host a breakfast show which is generally hosted by very seasoned radio jockeys. So, here I was at my first job and they had given me the breakfast show and they had hugely promoted that show,''

It is also interesting to note that the actor was the youngest recipient of the Bharat Nirman Award in New Delhi. He continued, ''I was on the hoardings in Delhi. So, that was really new for that time!'' The actor also reflected on his initial days and shared thoughtful advice with his followers. He wrote, ''I feel it is very important for everyone to cherish the starting point of one’s career because those are the formative years,''

He concluded the post in his signature dialoge by writing, ''There is outstanding talent in the radio industry and I was fortunate to meet and interact with them. Working in radio shaped who I’m today. Thank you for your love, Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann #WorldRadioDay'' His brother actor Aparkshakti Khurana dropped heart emojis to show support to his brother.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for the upcoming romantic drama An Action hero, produced by Aanand L Rai. He is also gearing up for the release of the socio-political thriller Anek.