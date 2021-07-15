Ayushmann Khurrana Says Doctor G's Script Among Best He's Ever Read; Fans 'too Excited'

Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the most versatile artists in the Bollywood industry, is ready to set the screens on fire with some of his highly anticipated upcoming movies. As the actor recently began shooting for one of them in Bhopal, he gave a sneak peek at his look to all his fans from the sets of Doctor G, leaving his fans curious and excited.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G becomes his third film shot during COVID pandemic

Shubh Mangala Zyada Savdhaan-fame Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a black and white picture of himself in which he can be seen taking a selfie while wearing a mask along with a pair of glasses and flashing a quote on his tee stating ‘always late but worth the wait’.

In the caption, he revealed how it was Day 1 of Doctor G's shooting and added, “This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read.” The actor further tagged some of the Doctor G cast members and stated how he was ‘too excited to collaborate’ with them.

Numerous fans were thrilled to know about the commencement of the shooting of Doctor G while many of them dropped responses highlighting how excited they were to watch the movie. Some of the fans also referred to the quote printed on his T-shirt that read, ‘always late but worth the wait’ and stated that even his movie was totally worth the wait. Several artists from the entertainment industry also took to Ayuhsmann Khurrana’s Instagram post and wished the actor and the cast and crew of the film the best of luck while others poured in hearts and fire emoji in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest Instagram post.



Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest

The actor was last seen in the Amazon Original movie, Gulabo Sitabo, and will be seen in the romantic drama film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the actor will be featured opposite Vaani Kapoor in this film. Apart from this, he is also gearing up for the release of the movie, Anek which is slated to hit the screens on September 17, 2021. Doctor G will showcase the actor opposite Rakul Preet Singh alongside other actors namely Shefali Shah, Anubhuti Kashyap, among others.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.