Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Childhood Picture Of Aparshakti Khurana Dressed As Lord Shiva

On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story to share an unseen picture of his brother Aparshakti Khurana. In the picture, a younger Aparshakti can be seen dressed as Lord Shiva. Ayushman explained that the picture was taken at a fancy dress competition.

In the image, Aparshakti Khurana is dressed in tiger print shorts and a leopard print cloth around his waist. He has a handmade trident in his hand. He is also holding a small drum called a "damaru". Rudraksha malas and a fake cobra are wrapped around the young boy's neck. He stood barefoot as he posed for the camera.

Ayushmann shares Aparshakti's childhood pic dressed as Lord Shiva

The photo was reshared from Aparshakti Khurana's official Instagram handle. The Stree actor had mentioned in his caption, "The present is Shiva and the future is Shiva too" in honour of Mahashivatri 2021. He wished his followers and friends a "Happy Shivratri".

Before sharing Aparshakti's childhood pic, Ayushman took to his stories to share his celebrations of Mahashivratri 2021. He shared the song Shankar (Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi) sung by Paddy Shivoham in honour of Lord Shiva. Ayushmann praised the singer for the 2019 song calling it a "beauty".

A list of Ayushmann Khurrana's movies coming up in 2021

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be releasing on July 9, 2021. The movie is bankrolled by T-Series in association with Guy In The Sky Pictures. Abhishek Kapoor has directed the movie.

Anek

The movie marks Ayushmann's reunion with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after Article 15. In the film, he will be seen playing the character of Joshua. The shooting of the movie took place in Meghalaya. He left for the movie's shooting in early February 2021.

Doctor G

His next project will be Doctor G. The actor took to his Instagram account to share the news about the film. Ayushmann showed off the first page of the script of Doctor G. The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap of web series Afsos fame.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.