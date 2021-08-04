Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Glimpse Of His Jam Session On Doctor G's Set During Night Shift

Ayushmann Khurrana has several upcoming films in his pipeline. The actor has been working since the first unlock of COVID-19 lockdown and is currently in between the shoots of the upcoming film Doctor G. Ayushmann, who has a keen interest in music and singing, has his jam ready for him to get through his night shift.

Ayushmann Khurrana's night jam

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a glimpse of his jam for his night shift for the film Doctor G. The actor, who is currently shooting in Bhopal, had to do some night shifts on the set. In between his shift, the Badhai Ho actor took to his Instagram stories to share the song he was listening to while sitting in a car. The actor wrote, "This song and my night shift!" while the song Gayab by Viepsa Arora and Arjun Sadana played in the background. Ayushmann Khurrana also has a keen interest in music and has sung several songs. He was also once praised by iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In another story earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he was working late at night. The Dream Girl actor shared a photo of his script for August 3. In the story, he wrote, "Let's do this #NightShift". Ayushmann had his lines highlighted in the script.

Details about Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana began shooting for Doctor G in Bhopal on July 14, 2021. The actor was then joined by his co-star Rakul Preet for the filming. The film also cast Shefali Arora in a pivotal role. While sharing his excitement about collaborating with director Anubhuti Kashyap, the actor wrote in an Instagram post, "Day 1 #DoctorG This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read.".

The actor also shared his first look from the film. He was seen wearing a lab coat of a certain college and holding a book on Gynaecology in the photo. He also wore a pair of glasses. The photo hinted at Ayushmann's role as a medical college student in the film. The caption read, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook". The photo caught the attention of Ayushmann's wife Tahira, who wrote, "Harry Potter" in the comment section.

IMAGE: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.