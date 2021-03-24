Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His Latest Pic, Calls It "technicolour In The Pandemic"

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Anek. The actor has recently returned to Mumbai, which he let fans know about via his Instagram story. Ayushmann also updated his Instagram account with a post featuring a couple of photos of himself. The actor can be seen wearing a colourful jacket with white pants and mirror sunglasses. One of the photos shared by the actor is a motion photo. Ayushmann shared the post with the caption, "Technicolour in the pandemic. 2021". Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Ayushmann Khurrana's photos

Ayushmann Khurrana's photos in a colourfully bright jacket have prompted a number of responses from doting fans of the actor. Many of Ayushmann's fans took the comments section to praise the actor's latest photo talking about how amazing he looks in the shot. Fans also talked about how talented the actor is calling him a "star". Some fans left comments expressing their love for the actor calling him their favourite actor, even saying "you just blessed my insta feed", while other fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actor paying him compliments like "outstanding", "stunning", "handsome" and more. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post below.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana is awaiting two upcoming releases on the big screen for 2021. As mentioned above, the actor recently finished filming for his upcoming action-thriller film Anek. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to release on September 17, 2021. Apart from Anek, Ayushmann is also awaiting the release of the upcoming romantic drama film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film will also star actress Vaani Kapoor in the lead role with Khurrana, while actor Abhishek Bajaj will also play a significant role in the film. The actors finished wrapping the shoot for the upcoming film back in 2020. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on July 9, 2021.

Ayushmann is also set to appear in the upcoming film Doctor G. According to Pinkvilla, the film will begin shooting in April 2021. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and will be a social comedy-drama where Ayushmann will be playing a gynaecologist. Not much else is known about the film. Ayushmann shared a post on his Instagram handle back in December 2020 when he signed the film, announcing his next venture with the caption, "Opening soon for consultation. #DoctorG". Take a look below.

