Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' Is First Time He Is Not Playing A Victim

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for his next comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. The film is already making headlines for being an out and out film that talks about homosexuality and same-sex marriage. In a scene in the trailer, Ayushmann is also seen talking about homophobia. It also caught the most attention as the fans did not see the kissing scene coming. Ayushmann's love interest in the film, Jitendra Joshi, kisses him amidst wedding festivities.

Ayushmann Khurrana says that he is playing an instigator and not the victim

In a recent conversation with a leading daily, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked about his thoughts on the film and his character. He responded saying that this is the first time that he is playing an instigator and not a victim. He said that his character is someone who is completely comfortable with his sexuality while Jitendra's character is still in the closet.

He also added that Jitu's character has a major arch as he is the one who comes out of the closet and fights his family. He also said that Jitu's character is the subtle one while he is the flamboyant one.

Addressing the appearances of their characters, Khurrana said that one character has to imbibe certain stereotypical things and added that Jitu's character is the one that looks like a normal heterosexual guy while Ayushmann's character adds some nuances to him that are perceived as effeminate.

Clarifying this, he added that his character has a nose-ring for example. He further said that all of that was important for the masses to be able to say that we have seen something like this as well. He added that the audience should be able to relate and they have to take the middle path without going over the top with the stereotypes.

