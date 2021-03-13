Babil Shares A Throwback Photo Of Father Irrfan Khan And Mother Sutapa Sikdar From NSD

Late actor Irrfan Khan is known for his work in many Bollywood and Hollywood projects including films like Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Slumdog Millionaire, Life in a... Metro and Hindi Medium, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World, and Inferno. The actor who last featured in Angrezi medium passed away on April 30, 2020. Irrfan's son Babil is quite active on Instagram and shares many glimpses of his childhood with his father Irrfan. Recently he shared a pic of Irrfan and mom Sutapa Sikdar from their time at the National School of Drama (NSD).

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's rare photo

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shared a rare picture of his parents from 35 years ago. He then also shared a second photo of his parents in the same post at the same location after three decades. Babil wrote this while sharing the pic on his Instagram: "Mamma and baba in NSD cut to mamma and baba 35 years later." Take a look at this surreal pic.

Late actor Irrfan Khan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a colon infection, a week before he passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the year 2018. His son Babil often shares unseen pictures of his father, on his social media. On March 11, Babil took to Instagram to confess that something is 'cooking up' on the work front for him. He also shared a beautiful picture of his father which also featured Indian actor Tabu.

A few days ago, actor Radhika Madan bagged her first award for her portrayal in the Homi Adajania film, Angrezi Medium. The actor took to her Instagram handle and penned a note for late actor Irrfan Khan, with whom she shared the screen. She further mentioned what a privilege it was to call Irrfan her father in the movie and that she misses him. Irrfan Khan last appeared on Angrezi medium as his final on-screen character. Angrezi Medium featured Irrfan Khan in the lead role of Champak Ghasiteram Bansal, while actor Radhika Madan portrayed the character of Tarika Bansal, the daughter of Irrfan Khan’s character in the film. The film also featured Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles.