Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in the Bollywood film Bachchhan Paandey, in which he took on the lead role alongside Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. The film was helmed by Farhad Samji, known for his work in Housefull 4. After its run on the big screen, the film is now all set for its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and fans can't wait to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

Bachchhan Paandey OTT release date

Amazon Prime Video took to social media to share some exciting news with its followers online. They shared the iconic poster of the film featuring Akshay Kumar with a gun and announced that the film is scheduled to premiere on the platform on April 15, 2022. Several fans and followers took to the comments section to express their excitement about the upcoming OTT release and mentioned they were eagerly waiting to watch it.

Kriti Sanon recently shared some behind the scenes glimpses from the sets of the film as she gave fans a seek into what went on when the cameras were not rolling. She was seen enjoying her time on set with her Bachchhan Paandey co-stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She mentioned she had a 'blast' which shooting the film and posted some goofy pictures with her co-stars. She was seen playing with a tennis ball, hugging Arshad Warsi, sharing a candid moment with Kumar and much more. She captioned the post, "Going down the memory lane. BTS Dump! What a blast we had shooting this film. One of my most fun film schedules.. I guess that reflects on-screen eventually".

Have a look at the behind the scenes pictures here

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office collection

Bachchhan Paandey received a mixed response from the audience and critics and got off to a slow start at the box office as well. The film earned around Rs 50 crore in its first week on the big screens, according to Koimoi. As time passed, the film did not get the response it hoped for, and according to reports earned Rs 0.8 crore on its ninth day.

Saturday collections :



1. #RRR ( Hindi ) : 24cr nett

2. #TheKasmirFiles : 7.5cr nett

3. #BachchanPandey : 0.8cr nett



A good day at boxoffice . — ALLWood Reviews (@AllwoodReviews) March 27, 2022

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar