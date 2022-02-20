Last Updated:

'Bachchhan Paandey' Trailer Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar Film Gets Praises, Flak & Memes

'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer Twitter review: Akshay Kumar film gets praises, flak & memes galore ahead of the release of the film in March

Written By
Joel Kurian
Bachchhan Pandey, akshay kumar

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar


Though Akshay Kumar did action films like Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom over the last year, it is Bachchhan Paandey where he is truly returning to the 'masala genre'. The actor could be seen delivering some over-the-top action scenes, and intense one-liners while also showing his funny and romantic side in the trailer.

The trailer largely received positive reactions, mainly from fans of Akshay Kumar. The fans are predicting a great response for the film at the box office. However, some section was not pleased with the visuals on display. 

Bachchhan Paandey trailer leaves netizens 

The film was hailed for being a 'mixture of mass action and comedy' by one section. Akshay was the recipient of praises, some over his dialogues like on being a 'godfather' and his 'pure massy and badass look' and fit physique too did not go unnoticed. 

READ | Akshay Kumar looks fierce in new poster of Bachchhan Paandey; Trailer to be out on Feb 18

Some predicted that it will have a 'grand run' at the box office. They felt the movie would bring audiences back to the theatres and called Akshay the 'messiah of Bolllywood.' Some even stating that it would go to earn Rs 25 crore on opening day. 

READ | 'Bachchhan Pandey': Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon drop new posters ahead of trailer release

Kriti Sanon too earned praises from a section, with one feeling that she was up for a 'power-packed performance.' 

One expected a 'massy movie', but was 'disappointed' about it being a 'lame comedy.' Many expressed excitement over his doing this kind of action after a while and said 'Khiladi Kumar is back'.

The film also sparked memes and talk about memes. One got reminded about the WWe wrestler Undertaker over Akshay's character having a fake eye  in the film. Some expressed their disapproval over the makers copying a famous meme with Akshay's character taking blessings from Pankaj Tripathi's character. 

READ | 'Bachchhan Paandey': Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer action-comedy packs a punch

Some were not pleased overyet another remake in Bollywood, as this film was a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. A few highlighted that the makers had even changed the genre of the original.

READ | 'Bachchhan Paandey' is remake of which movie? Here's all about Akshay Kumar starrer

Bachchhan Paandey to release on Holi

The movie has been directed by Farhad Samji, who had directed Akshay's Housefull 4 three years ago.  The plot revolves around an aspiring filmmaker intending to make a film on Bachchhan Paandey, who kills for fun. Accompanied by a friend, they learn of his sidekicks, past and more. The movie also stars Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, among others. 

READ | Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar & others laud Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer

The film is releasing on March 18. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Bachchhan Pandey, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND