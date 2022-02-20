'Bachchhan Paandey' Trailer Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar Film Gets Praises, Flak & Memes

Though Akshay Kumar did action films like Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom over the last year, it is Bachchhan Paandey where he is truly returning to the 'masala genre'. The actor could be seen delivering some over-the-top action scenes, and intense one-liners while also showing his funny and romantic side in the trailer.

The trailer largely received positive reactions, mainly from fans of Akshay Kumar. The fans are predicting a great response for the film at the box office. However, some section was not pleased with the visuals on display.

Bachchhan Paandey trailer leaves netizens

The film was hailed for being a 'mixture of mass action and comedy' by one section. Akshay was the recipient of praises, some over his dialogues like on being a 'godfather' and his 'pure massy and badass look' and fit physique too did not go unnoticed.

Some predicted that it will have a 'grand run' at the box office. They felt the movie would bring audiences back to the theatres and called Akshay the 'messiah of Bolllywood.' Some even stating that it would go to earn Rs 25 crore on opening day.

if #Delhi & #Maharashtra see a 100% Occupancy by March 1st week 💥💥💥... One can easily expect #BachchhanPaandey to open in the range of 25-27 Cr nett on HOLI even if its not get a full day benefit due to holi celebration.. #AkshayKumar . #KritiSanon . #JacquelineFernandez. — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) February 20, 2022

If there is a person who will motivate the audience to step into the theatres again , it will be Akshay Kumar with #BachchhanPaandey 🔥🔥

The messiah of Bollywood for the reason pic.twitter.com/94oq5x3sgf — Delightful Anubhav (@Delightfulstar1) February 20, 2022

Rampage On BoX Office

.

This Holi.. In Cinemas #BachchhanPaandey 👿💯 pic.twitter.com/zeUg8D6ThN — Akkian #BachchhanPaandey 👿 (@Akki_Matters) February 20, 2022

What a trailer #BachchhanPaandey totally killed it @akshaykumar sir so looking forward to this one with u in a different avtaar. @kritisanon as pleasing to the eye as always,pleasure 2 see . — Barot Kishan (@Kishan8Barot) February 20, 2022

#BachchhanPaandeyTrailer is a mixture of mass action & comedy. Outstanding masss stuff overloaded#AkshayKumar in pure massy and badass look.#BachchanPandey will have a historic start & even more grand run in the theatres. Can't wait to see theatres getting turned into stadiums. pic.twitter.com/3kn4nYCo0a — Khiladi Aryan🎭 (@Khurafati_Jaat_) February 18, 2022

What a trailer🔥

Finally the action hero Khiladi kumar is back🙌🔥❣️.



Getting his old action films , Prabhas Action film , yash action film vibes 😭😻 #BachchhanPaandeyTrailer pic.twitter.com/WirAumzqcn — Debarupa Palit🇮🇳 (@ipalitDebarupa) February 18, 2022

WHAT A TRAILER... 🔥🔥🔥



Mass Action, Comedy, Hope the movie is equally good. After a long time, Akshay sir is doing this type of movie... 💥💥💥



MUJHE BHAI NAHI, GODFATHER BOLTE HAIN 🚩🚩@akshaykumar #BachchhanPaandeyTrailer pic.twitter.com/VckKH3wnZV — Hariom Thakkar👨‍⚕️🩺⚕️ (@Hariom_0702) February 18, 2022

Kriti Sanon too earned praises from a section, with one feeling that she was up for a 'power-packed performance.'

@kritisanon Am really excited for your character in #BachchhanPaandey am sure you will give full justice to the character I already started getting sure of it just by watching the trailer.Another powerpacked performance after #Mimi #HDHD n can't wait to cheer for u in theatre❤️🙏 — ARNO MAJUMDER (@ArnoMajumder) February 20, 2022

One expected a 'massy movie', but was 'disappointed' about it being a 'lame comedy.' Many expressed excitement over his doing this kind of action after a while and said 'Khiladi Kumar is back'.

Disappointed 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻



thought it would be a massi movie !!

But Turn out as a lame Comedy . — Kαttar (@KattarActor) February 18, 2022

The film also sparked memes and talk about memes. One got reminded about the WWe wrestler Undertaker over Akshay's character having a fake eye in the film. Some expressed their disapproval over the makers copying a famous meme with Akshay's character taking blessings from Pankaj Tripathi's character.

#BachchhanPaandey aka @akshaykumar

new look reminds me of WWE Dead man Undertaker. pic.twitter.com/Mb92SdmKYn — Arif Shaikh (@arifhs1) February 16, 2022

After Copying WhatsApp Jokes Farhad Samji Started Copying Meme Too 😂#BachchhanPaandeyTrailer pic.twitter.com/0EJzRozONP — राधे (@iBadasSalmaniac) February 18, 2022

Some were not pleased overyet another remake in Bollywood, as this film was a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. A few highlighted that the makers had even changed the genre of the original.

Oh wow! #BachchhanPaandey is a remake of @Actor_Siddharth's #jigarthanda. The trailer makes it the olot go from a dark comedy to an over the top comedy. Expected from Bollywood. — Farooq (@BadmashFRQ) February 20, 2022

Yet another remake. Dearth of real talent in Bollywood. Looks like Future would be dominated by dubbed south indian movies — vishal heble (@vishalheble) February 18, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey to release on Holi

The movie has been directed by Farhad Samji, who had directed Akshay's Housefull 4 three years ago. The plot revolves around an aspiring filmmaker intending to make a film on Bachchhan Paandey, who kills for fun. Accompanied by a friend, they learn of his sidekicks, past and more. The movie also stars Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, among others.

The film is releasing on March 18.