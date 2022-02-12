'Badhaai Do' In Box Office Day 1: Here's How Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Fared

The start of 2022 was not the best for the film industry as numerous films were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After almost 45 days since the start of the year, the first major film has released in the theatres, Badhaai Do. The performance of Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer will highlight if audiences are ready to step out to the theatres amid the third wave of COVID-19 being brought under control.

If the first-day box office figures are anything to go by, it seems audiences are still taking their time to venture out. The romantic comedy witnessed low collections at the ticket windows on day 1.

Badhaai Do box office performance

Badhaai Do, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, earned Rs 1.50 crore on the opening day. As the report, the performance was not up to the mark, and the major chunk of the collections came from the multiplexes of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR region. The only ray of hope from the first day was that the footfalls increased towards the evening shows.

The film will need to perform well on the other two days of the weekend to stand a chance to put up a respectable total at the box office.

#BadhaaiDo records low numbers on Day 1… Select multiplexes of #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR contribute maximum to the total... Numbers improved towards evening shows… Needs to gather pace on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2Ef3Q64Y5m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2022

Badhaai Ho Day 1 box office

The earlier installment of the franchise, Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra, had earned Rs 7.65 crore in 2018. The film also had the Dussehra festival around that time to boost the collections. The film went on to earn over Rs 135 crore at the box office.

Similar figures can't be expected from Badhaai Do as lot of things have changed since then. Apart from COVID-19 posing a factor, making many stay at home, numerous Bollywood releases on Over-The-Top have also led to a spike in subscriptions on OTT platforms. Apart from Sooryavanshi, which earned close to Rs 200 crore, no Bollywood film has even managed to hit the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office in the COVID-19 era.

Badhaai Do movie plot & cast

The plot revolves around the marriage between a gay police office and a lesbian sports instructor for their families. The movie has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. It also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadda, among others.



