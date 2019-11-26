Badshah Reveals Why He Could Not Act In The Movie Good Newwz

Badshah is an Indian rapper and singer who has already established his name in the music industry. His popular songs include Kar Gayi Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Wakhra Swag, and many more. Badshah is now all set to make his Bollywood debut in the film Khandaani Shafakhana. Fans and followers of the singers are excited to watch the music sensation to rock the big screen as an actor.

In a recent interview, Badshah opened up about why he couldn’t act in the movie Good Newwz. He said that the first film that was offered to him was Lust Stories. He was offered to play the roles which Vicky Kaushal did. The role was of a married guy who was unable to satisfy his wife. The second movie was Good Newwz. He took a pause as he said that he may have given a spoiler about Good Newwz and laughed. He refused the movie and the role was then offered to Diljit Dosanjh. The third film, Khandaani Shafakhana belongs to the same phenomenon of physical intimacy. Badshah further added that he kept getting the same kind of movies and he decided to break the jinx and act.

About the movie Good Newwz

Good Newwz will star Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is helmed by Raj Mehta. The plot of the movie is based on two couples with the same surname pursue in-vitro fertilisation and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019.

