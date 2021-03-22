'Bahubali 2' Box Office Collection: Know The Net Grossing Of This SS Rajamouli Directorial

SS Rajmouli directorial Bahubali 2 released in 2017 and awed the audience with its great graphics and unpredictable plotline. The cult epic action-drama film was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages as well. The trailer of the movie had the viewers anticipating the release of the movie like no other. The ensemble cast of the film includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju essaying prominent roles. Babhubali 2 went on to become of the highly-grossed movies at the box office as well, just like its first part. Take a look at the overall Bahubali 2 box office collection.

Overall Bahubali 2 box office collection

The film collected around Rs 122 crore on the first day of its release itself. It earned Rs 40 crore from its Hindi dubbed version and the rest of Rs 81 crore was collected from its regional language versions. The film also clocked in the highest box office collection on the weekend of its release which is Rs 176 crore from all of its versions.

The film earned massive appreciation not only from the audience but critics as well. It also won several awards and accolades as well. It bagged the Filmfare Award for the Best Telugu Film, Best Telugu Director, Best Cinematographer and Best Playback Singer Female – Telugu categories. It is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the Arka Media Works banner.

Bahubali 2 plot

The film answered the most widely asked question which was why did Kattapa kill Bahubali. The plot of the film revolves around how Mahendra is the son of Amrendra Bahubali who has come back to avenge his father's death and to release his mother from Bhallaldev's captivity. The fight between Mahendra and Bhallaldev is a visual spectacle and the audience ion the edge of their seats. The sets of the film also ooze grandeur with its large debate halls and decorated palaces.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer

Bahubali 2 filming locations

According to a report by WhistlingHound.com, the filming of this Prabhas starrer took place in Kannavam Forest in Kerala and Ramoji Film City in Andhra Pradesh. This three-hour-long film has an IMDB rating of 8.2. It is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar as well.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer

