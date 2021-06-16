'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Star Harshaali Malhotra Responds To Her 'comparison' With 'Munni'

Harshaali Malhotra gained wide popularity for her portrayal of Munni in the 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She was praised by critics and audiences alike for her acting performance in the film and continues to enjoy fame as a child artist. She had recently sent out a post on Instagram where she penned a long message about optimism and the importance of remaining confident. One of the netizens noted the ‘resemblance’ that she had with Munni, not realising that she had played the role herself. Following is the witty response that she posted on the comment.

Harshaali Malhotra on being ‘compared’ to Munni

Harshaali Malhotra is quite active on social media and frequently keeps her fans updated about what she’s up to. In her latest Instagram post, the actor penned a long message in the caption, elaborating on how one should remain confident to achieve success and not be doubtful. Her message read, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope & confidence. The most beautiful things you can wear is confidence”. She ended her message by sending warm wishes to her followers.

IMAGE: HARSHAALI MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

While she is best known for her role as Munni, one of the netizens didn’t seem to realise that as they compared the ‘resemblance’ that she bore with the character. However, the actor simply responded by asking him to read her bio on Instagram, which clearly states that she has played the character in the film.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan went on to become one of the major hits of the year and Harshaali went on to win multiple awards as a child artist. She has also worked in a handful of TV shows such as Qubool Hai and Savdhaan India among others. She is now gearing up to star in the upcoming movie titled Nastik, which is currently under development. The film also features other popular names such as Meera Chopra and Arjun Rampal.

IMAGE: HARSHAALI MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.