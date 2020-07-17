'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Clocks 5 Years: Do You Know How Harshaali Aka Munni Looks Now?

The Kabir Khan directorial, Bajrangi Bhaijaan clocks five years on July 17. The film stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra among others. Salman Khan and Harshaali's (Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi and Munni) lovable bond in the film became the talk of the town. Here's a sneak peek into some of Munni's recent pictures on her social media handle.

Harshaali Malhotra's photos

Also Read | Kareena & Salman's 'Bodyguard' or 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'; which film was loved more by fans?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni

In the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali plays the role of Munni, a little girl who gets separated from her while travelling in the train. She then bumps into Pawan (Salman) who decides to send her back home in any way possible. Munni hails from Pakistan and cannot talk. Eventually, the bond between Pawan and Munni's grows stronger. The duo, along with Chand Nawab (Nawazuddin) sets off on a mission to reach Pakistan safely.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan churned magnanimous numbers at the box office too. Reportedly, the movie amassed over Rs 320 crore becoming one of the widely popular films in Bollywood. Not only this but the songs from the flick like Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo, Tu Jo Mila, Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, Tu Chahiye among others have hit millions of views online. The Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan starrer was lauded for its emotional plot and intriguing storyline.

Also Read | What makes Kareena Kapoor & Salman Khan's movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' an interesting watch?

Salman & Kareena on the work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Kareena both have many projects lined up in the kitty for 2020-21. Salman Khan will be seen in Prabhu Deva's directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Along with him, the movie stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is the remake of the South Korean movie titled Veteran.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman Khan's next film after Radhe. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Produced by renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled to release on Eid of 2021.

Also Read | Kabir Khan decodes ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s popularity ahead of its fifth anniversary

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. She will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the upcomer- Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read | When Salman Khan gushed over 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' co-star Harshaali Malhotra; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.