'Bandish Bandits' Actor Amit Mistry Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry passed away earlier today, April 23, 2021, due to cardiac arrest. The news of his death came as a major shock to everyone and many people from the film industry posted messages for him after the news broke. His team took to his official instagram handle to confirm the news of his passing.

Amit Mistry dead after suffering a cardiac arrest

The news was confirmed by his team on Amit Mistry's Instagram account. The first story they posted said, “we lost Amit Mistry”, alongside a picture from his Instagram account. After sharing a few stories of people who had posted about his death, the team again put out a message revealing the reason for his death. The post read, “By heart attack today morning. Om Shanti.”

More details related to Amit Mistry’s death have not been revealed yet other than the fact that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. Ashoke Pandit also took to his Twitter account to share the news of Amit Mistry's death. He said, “I am shattered. Can’t believe this. A dear friend, a brilliant actor on stage, tv & cinema Amit Mistry expired due to cardiac arrest today. This is no age to go Amit. Speechless. My heartfelt condolences to his family. à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ !” Several celebrities like Tisca Chopra, Kubbra Sait, Ahaana Kumra among others have taken to social media in order to mourn the loss of the actor.

Source: Amit Mistry Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.