'Bandish Bandits' To 'Dhadak', Movies That Prove Bollywood's Love For Rajasthan

From the song Zingat to Virah, Bollywood songs and films are often known to shoot in wonderful locations in Rajasthan. The Indian desert state is popular for its beautiful locations and the movies Bandish Bandits and Dhadak prove exactly this. As the recently released Bandish Bandits draws attention to the beauty of the state, here are a few movies that were also shot in Rajasthan. Take a look at Bandish Bandits plot synopsis and 10 other movies that are shot in Rajasthan:

Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits is Amazon Prime's new film that showcases Ritwik Bhowmik (Radhe) and Shreya Chaudhry (Tamanna) in lead roles. A major chunk of the movie was shot in Bikaner and Jodhpur. Anand Tiwari also mentioned in a promotional interview that it was great experience for the team to shoot in the state.

Bandish Bandits plot synopsis and its love affair with Rajasthan

Bandish Bandits plot synopsis is about two people who are trying to make classical songs appealing to Gen Z. Bandish Bandits cast boasts of a number of talented actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Amit Mistry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Tridha Choudhary, and Rahul Kumar.

Major portions of the movie are shot in the palatial heritage hotel Laxmi Niwas Palace in Bikaner. Many of the songs are also shot here. Take a look at the hotel:

Though fans would agree that Bandish Bandits plot synopsis would appear easy, the actual plot movie is quite complicated and the movie is a true modern classic. Bandish Bandits reviews are also quite positive and fans have loved the movie. Most of the critics have also rated the movie well.

Dhadak Plot and Introduction

The film Dhadak is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Dhadak cast features Janhvi Kapoor, with Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, and Aishwarya Narkar. Dhadak is a Hindi remake of a Marathi film that was very successful. A major portion of the of the film was shot in Rajasthan. Many fans of the movie can spot famous locations of Jaipur in the film.

Dhadak Cast's connection with Rajasthan

Dhadak plot revolves around the love story of a young couple who belong to different castes. And as evident in the film these cause problems for the couple. The Dhadak cast performance was also praised by many fans, along with Dhadak plot and songs.

Many media outlets reported that the cast of Dhadak had a fun time while shooting. A major chunk of the movie was shot in Jaipur. Many scenes were shot in Ambikeshwar Mahadev Temple and some were shot in Jagat Shiromani Temple and Panna Meena Ka Kund. Take a look at Panna Meena Ka Kund, an iconic water reservoir seen in the film -

Other movies shot in Rajasthan

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured a segment where Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) gets married. That entire segment perfectly captured the beauty of Rajasthan.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for shooting in beautiful locations. Even though the shooting took place in Mumbai, the set was made to replicate Chittor Fort which is in Rajasthan. Many media outlets also reported at that time that the crew also shot at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur.

Lamhe

The famous Sridevi movie Lamhe was also shot in Rajasthan. Most of the scenes were shot in Jaipur at Kanak Vrindavan, Amber Fort, Rambagh Palace and the Sam sand dunes of Jaisalmer, as reported by most media outlets.

PK

Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Anushka Sharma starrer PK was shot in many different locations. One of the places was Rajasthan, particularly scenes where alien Aamir lands. Many scenes were shot in Mandawa, Jhunjhunu.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

The 1998 movie was shot in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The movie featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Mohnish Bahl in lead roles

Manorama Six Feet Under

Manorama is supposed to a fictional village in Rajasthan. The entire movie was shot in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, during the winter season.

Eklavya: The Royal Guard

Eklavya: The Royal Guard is a movie that features Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. The movie was shot in Devigarh and in Udaipur. Reports also mention that the movie was shot inside royal houses that are off-limit for the general public.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a classic movie that has Akshay Kumar in the lead. As reported by many media outlets at that time, the movie is shot in some beautiful palaces in Rajasthan.

Promo Pic Credit: Janhvi Kapoor and Amazon Prime's Instagram

