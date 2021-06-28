Bandra Film Festival To Screen 'Pancham Unmixed' On RD Burman’s Birth Anniversary

Rahul Dev Burman is considered one of the greatest music composers of the Indian film industry. From the 1960s to the 1990s, the music maestro composed musical scores for almost 331 movies. On RD Burman birth anniversary, Bandra Film Festival honoured the late music composer and showcased his documentary/biopic Pancham Unmixed directed by Brahmanand Singh.

On RD Burman birth anniversary BFF honours the late music composer

Remembered as of the most prolific and celebrated music composers in Bollywood, RD Burman left behind a rich legacy that serves as an influence to the next generation of Indian music directors. Even though it’s been two and a half decades since RD Burman (aka Pancham Da) passed away, his music continues to captivate the imagination of musicians and music enthusiasts to this day.

On his 82nd birth anniversary, Bandra Film Festival screened his documentary/biopic Pancham Unmixed directed by Brahmanand Singh on their YouTube channel. Pancham Unmixed: Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai is the winner of 2 National Awards, and takes a profound dive into the legendary composer, RD Burman’s thoughtful artistry and buoyant-but-also-lonely inner being. Featuring a host of close friends, colleagues, and admirers, the film provokes awe, admiration, and nostalgia the way most of his music does.

Speaking about the movie and remembering Pancham Da, Director Brahmanand S Siingh, said, “I really think Pancham Da’s life and work is vast and it was a difficult proposition to contain in 153 minutes. It deserves a series. Each song can become an episode and run into seasons. His contribution to the film industry is unmatched. So much so that sometimes we recall films by backtracking from his songs. That is the kind of power his music has. His music has truly outlived him and that is how we define legends”.

RD Burman died on 4th January 1994 at the age of 55. At the time of his death, he was married to singer Asha Bhosale. The music composer scored various successful songs with his wife Asha Bhosale and sister-in-law Lata Mangeshkar.

Bandra Film Festival (BFF), a digital film festival presented by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube is aiming to provide a wide platform that helps films & filmmakers reach large content-hungry audiences virtually.

