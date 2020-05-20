Bengaluru Loud Boom: Fan Asks If Hrithik Roshan 'called Aliens By Mistake'?, Actor Replies

A loud 'thundering' sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, while the officials ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake. A fan decided to share a GIF of Jaadu (the alien) from the movie 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and asked Hrithik Roshan if he called the aliens by mistake (as he did in 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya)

Answering him, Hrithik wrote that it was not a mistake and maybe it is time to call the aliens. Roshan's reply within minutes got over 2,500 likes on Twitter. Jaadu (meaning magic) who was a blue-coloured alien in Hrithik's movie became a household name and is still fondly remembered by all. Many fans also wondered if Hrithik's reply was a movie announcement too.

Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time . https://t.co/AjibtJ3wHI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2020

Netizens React

I wish Jadoo would really come on earth in real🙏

We badly need him now🙏 — Hrithikian Gauri 🌟🌠 (@BaruaGauri) May 20, 2020

Is it me who is reading sarcasm plus movie announcement in same sentence😅 — TigeriantillEternity❤️ (@kaur_nikki) May 20, 2020

Bengaluru: Loud Blast-like Sound Heard In Parts Of City, KSNDMC Confirms Not An Earthquake

The sound was heard across the city from Kempegowda International Airport off Devanahalli in the north to Kengeri and Electronic City in the South.

Many people feared it could be a mild tremor as doors and windows shook after the noise. However, the Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Manoj Rajan ruled out the possibility of any earthquake and said it needed to be investigated.

"We have 12 seismic monitoring centres in Karnataka but none have reported any seismic activity," Rajan told PTI.

The Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said there was no damage reported anywhere. He said he too came to know from media of the sound heard from the Airport to Hebbagodi here. However, there were no calls to the police control room regarding any damage.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre also clarified that the activity reported in the state capital was not due to an earthquake.

In a tweet, it said the seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor. The activity is purely a loud unknown noise, it added.

(with PTI inputs)

