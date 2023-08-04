Barbie: Margot Robbie's Billion-dollar Pitch To Mattel Is Set To Come True

Margot Robbie starrer Barbie has been a galloping success. The film is all set to soon cross the billion-dollar mark within half a month of the film's release. An older video of Robbie during the promotions for the film carries an anecdote of the actress allegedly pitching the film as a million-dollar idea to Mattel, to begin with. What's more, the predicted timeline for Barbie crossing the billion mark happens to be around director Greta Gerwig's birthday, making for an even more special occasion.

Barbie released in theatres along side Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on July 21.

Besides starring as the lead, Margot Robbie also serves as a producer for Barbie.

Barbie is predicted to surpass the billion-dollar mark sometime around August 4, director Greta Gerwig's birthday.

Margot Robbie may just have predicted Barbie's entry to the billion-dollar club

During an interview with an international publication at the time of promoting Barbie, Margot Robbie shared how she got Mattel on board for the Barbie movie. Robbie shared how her objective in the green-light meeting was to sell a grand vision to them of all that could be possible when one paired "a big idea with a visionary director". One of the parallels she drew in the meeting was reportedly Jurassic Park and Steven Spielberg with Barbie and Greta Gerwig.

At the time, unaware the film would actually be well on its way to cross the billion-dollar mark, Robbie described her pitch as somewhat of an 'oversell'. She said, "And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig' And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

Barbie will cross the billion-dollar mark soon

Barbie's second week of theatrical run has catapulted its already stellar box office collections to $900 million and counting. The film will reportedly enter the billion dollar club within its third week at the theatres. As of now, only Super Mario Bros. has managed to touch the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.