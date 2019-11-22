Barfi To Sanju: The Most Iconic Characters Played By Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is among the popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actor, when he started his career in Bollywood, was known for his boyish charm and innocence. He then transitioned to a fully bearded lone wolf in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which is one of his popular movies of all time. He then transformed himself again when he prepared for the role of Sanjay Dutt in the movie Sanju. The actor has a strong standing in Bollywood now and has worked in several hit movies. The actor is currently preparing for his role in the upcoming superhero movie Brahmastra, which is set to release in 2020. Let’s take a look a some of his most iconic roles.

Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

Sanju is a Hindi film drama based on the life of the veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. The actor has to put on a lot of weight and muscle mass for this role.

Janardhan in Rockstar

Rockstar is a romantic film directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the movie, Ranbir played the role of Janardhan, a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction. This is one of the most iconic roles of Ranbir Kapoor. His portrayal of a person with steely detachment from life’s logical concerns is distinctive and popular among the fans.

Kabir Thapar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic drama film directed by Ayan Mukerji. In this movie, Ranbir played the role of a lively traveller, who has what he wants but not what he needs, which is love.

Murphy in Barfi!

Barfi! is one of the most iconic roles of Ranbir as he essayed the role of a hearing speech-impaired person. This movie is directed by Anurag Basu. The film received high praise from critics.



