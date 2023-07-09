Bawaal Producer On OTT Release For Varun Dhawan Film: After Seeing The Edit..

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is all set to stream digitally on July 21. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial was set to hit theatres October 2022 but is now headed straight to OTT. The team gathered for the trailer launch event in Dubai where they answered questions from the media and shared the reason behind opting for a direct-to-digital release.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal was planned as a theatrical release but will debut digitally.

The movie has some elements of World War II.

It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan opposite each other for the first time.

Why a digital release for Bawaal?

The decision to release Bawaal directly on OTT was a surprising one for the audience as Nitesh's previous releases, Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019), were hits. At the press conference, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed the logic behind this move.

(Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan feature as wife and husband in Bawaal | image: Twitter)

"We started this film a year back. After seeing the edit, the team decided that this movie should be released internationally in all languages. It is overwhelming to see the film released in 200 languages," he said

Bawaal is an ode to Nitesh's father: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

During the same event, Nitesh Tiwari said that Bawaal is a story close to his heart. The director also thanked his filmmaker wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for trusting him with her script. She, in turn, revealed that Bawaal is a personal film for her and Nitesh.

"The movie is an ode to Nitesh's father. It draws from the conversations we used to have about him and how he used to interact with his father. It's deeply personal,” she said.

Bawaal touches upon love and trauma

Bawaal, from the looks of its trailer, delves into love and loss. There are scenes in black and white that depict the World War II era. It, however, is still unclear how this will be woven into the narrative.