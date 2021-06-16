Bejoy Nambiar Calls 'Raakh' A Masterpiece As The Film Screes At Bandra Film Festival

Esteemed filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar was recently all praise for the film Raakh. The film released 24 years ago was screened at the Bandra Film festival and Bejoy Nambiar was all praises for the film. He spoke highly about the film and the impact the movie had on film buffs like himself and many aspiring filmmakers at the time. The film Raakh was directed by Aditya Bhattacharya and went on to set new trends in the film industry.

Bejoy Nambiar calls 'Raakh' a masterpiece

Bejoy Nambiar who has also worked with Aditya Bhattacharya on other projects spoke about the movie and called it a Masterclass in Filmmaking. He said that the performances and the technical wizardry involved with the film was simply amazing. He also spoke highly of the storytelling aspect that was inculcated in the film and said that it has stood the test of time. Further, he said that even after all these years the film's narrative still feels fresh. He ended his statement by saying that Raakh was and always will be an important chapter for avid movie buffs. Thus the filmmaker was all praise for the film and heavily appreciated it upon watching it again nearly three decades after the film was originally released.

The story of Raakh revolved around the life of a young man who set out on a quest for revenge. The drama in his life unfolds when his girlfriend is raped in front of him as he helplessly watches. Due to the powerful crime lords holding him back, he falls weak and is unable to help his girlfriend. Thus he decides to exact revenge on each of them. This path of revenge thus forms the crux of the story.

At the time of its release, Raakh was well received by critics as well as audiences. The story and the compelling screenplay made the film a hit. The actors too were praised for their commendable performance in the film. A.Sreekar Prasad went on to win the Best Editing award for the film at the National Film awards in 1989. The director of the film Aditya Bhattacharya made his directorial debut with the film and was also heavily praised for a stunning debut. He and the lead actor however had worked before for a short film titled Paranoia n 1981.

image: Bejoy Nambiar instagram

