'Bell Bottom': Akshay Kumar Starrer To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On This Date

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom became the first Hindi movie to release in Indian theatres as they opened after a long hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The action thriller that saw Khiladi Kumar as Agent Bell Bottom has been lauded as one of his finest performances to date. The espionage spy thriller was based on the plane hijacks in India in the early 1980s, and starred Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Now after its theatrical release on August 19, 2021, after featuring on about 1600 screens with limited capacity, the movie is set to witness a digital release on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. After several speculations about the OTT platform acquiring the film's right, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles on Sunday, September 12 to confirm the collaboration. The film will be available for audiences worldwide on September 16, 2021.

Bell Bottom to have an OTT release on September 16

Posting the update along with his movie's trailer, Kumar wrote,''Date aap yaad rakhna, mission hum yaad dila denge. #BellBottomOnPrime, releases September 16" (You remember the date, we'll remind you of the mission) and tagged the makers. The Ranjit M Tewari directorial features Kumar playing an undercover agent who goes by the code name ‘Bell bottom’ as he embarks on a covert rescue operation for the Indian citizens stuck on a hijacked plane. Vaani Kapoor plays his wife while Huma Qureshi is one of his team members in Dubai.

In another recent news, the movie was banned in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait with the countries' film certification authorities stating that there was alleged tampering of facts in the film. The spy thriller takes the audience through the real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s. Lara Dutta also received special attention for her role as Indira Gandhi who was the then Prime Minister of India.

More on Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay is awaiting the release of his action-comedy venture Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie will witness a theatrical release in 2022. He will also be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty's action-packed Sooryavanshi, the release of which has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also has Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan in his pipeline. He is also filming Mission Cindrella in the UK.

(IMAGE: BELLBOTTOMMOVIE_INSTAGRAM)