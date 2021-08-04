'Bell Bottom': Netizens React To Lara Dutta's Look, Call Her 'unrecognisable'

The release of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom has created a buzz among fans. While the first look at the story of a spy named Bell seemed promising to its fans, it was Lara Dutta's role that caught utmost attention. Lara Dutta is all set to play the role of former Prime Minister of Indian Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film. Dutta looked extremely different in the trailer that Twitter saw a plethora of tweets claiming that the actor was unrecognisable.

Netizens react to Lara Dutta's look in Bell Bottom

Lara Dutta's role as Indira Gandhi has created a buzz among fans as she looked unrecognisable in the trailer of Bell Bottom. One of the Twitter users claimed Dutta was not recognisable and appreciated the prosthetics of the film. The tweet read, "Lara Dutta as "Indira Gandhi" in Ranjit Tewari's "Bellbottom" Not recognisable at all. Top marks for the prosthetics." Another fan also appreciated Lara Dutta and called her role a new benchmark and wrote, "Hats off to - the casting choice - the make-up & hairstyling dept. - Lara Dutta herself for the best ever transformation in the Hindi film industry till date ! A new benchmark for sure !!!". A user praised the makeup artist of Lara Dutta for the film and wrote, "Lara Dutta's makeover in the movie Bell Bottom is indeed amazing...you will never be able to tell it is indeed Lara Dutta who portrayed Indira Gandhi...the makeup man indeed deserves a national award......".

Lara Dutta as "Indira Gandhi" in Ranjit Tewari's "Bellbottom"



Not recognisable at all. Top marks for the prosthetics.#BellBottom pic.twitter.com/3BI17vP9eC — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) August 3, 2021

Hats off to

- the casting choice

- the make-up & hairstyling dept.

- Lara Dutta herself

for the best ever transformation in the Hindi film industry till date !



A new benchmark for sure !!!#BellBottom #LaraDutta pic.twitter.com/O5d6CSa6Dt — Shivasis Mohanty (@DrShivasis) August 3, 2021

Lara Dutta's makeover in the movie Bell Bottom is indeed amazing...you will never be able to tell it is indeed Lara Dutta who portrayed Indira Gandhi...the makeup man indeed deserves a national award...... — Anish Nair (@Anivalayanghat) August 3, 2021

Lara dutta’s make up in #BellBottom is so good i actually thought its some other actor — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 4, 2021

is that lara dutta as indira gandhi in bell bottom trailer? I can't believe it 😯 — r. (@phooIsekhushboo) August 3, 2021

A fan also claimed Lara Dutta would be the best choice for Indira Gandhi's biopic. The Twitter user shared a photo of Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi and an original photo of Indira Gandhi. The tweet read, "Lara Dutta is the most perfect choice for the biopic of Indira Gandhi & u can't change my mind".

Lara Dutta is the most perfect choice for the biopic of Indira Gandhi & u can't change my mind#BellBottom #LaraDutta @LaraDutta pic.twitter.com/JMXMSGsO0l — Shreya (@_Shrextraa_24) August 3, 2021

Bell Bottom is the real story of a RAW agent who went by the code name Bell Bottom. The film will revolve around the 1984 plane hijack during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, the film also cast Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on August 19, 2021.

