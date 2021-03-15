Bengal Tigers' Shaan Highlights 'social Media Trolls' On 'IPML' Post Singers' Performance

Shaan who acts as the Bengal Tigers’ captain on Zee TV’s new music show Indian Pro Music League(IPML), had some strong words for internet trolls who discount the work of musicians by saying that they use auto-tune for all of their songs. He said on the performance of two of the contestants on the show, “This performance clearly proves all these social media trolls wrong. It is a clear message to them. They feel that singers use auto-tune to sing every song and keep posting comments and trolling artistes, but this impromptu act really breaks that misconception and proves that the industry’s upcoming singers are genuinely talented", he said. "Aditi and Nikhita both sang their versions very well in this wonderful jugalbandi act without any prior practice and I really applaud them for their fantastic impromptu act.”

Shaan's take on the internet trolls

Shaan made this observation following a thrilling super match in which all six teams battled it out, the Gujarat Rockers will face the Bengal Tigers in their second league match of the season in the ensuing episode. Every singer went above and beyond to charm the viewers during the shoot, but it was the recent addition to the Gujarat Rockers team, Aditi Singh Sharma, who won everyone's hearts. The singer shocked everyone at the shoot with her performance of Raabta from Agent Vinod, for which she was lauded by everyone.

Nobody knew, however, that Aditi Singh Sharma of the Gujarat Rockers and Nikhita Gandhi of the Bengal Tigers had a special 'Raabta'. They disclosed that while Aditi sang the original version of Raabta, Nikhita performed the most recent rendition of the hit song. Aditi invited Nikhita on stage after this discovery, and the two wowed the audience with an impromptu set. Shaan praised them as soon as they finished the marvellous jugalbandi, saying that it was a clear message to all the trolls who argue that new singers attempting to enter the industry became popular only because of auto-tune.

Meanwhile, Javed Ali, Bhoomi Trivedi, Hemant Brijwasi, and Aditi Singh Sharma of Team Gujarat will go all out against Shaan's, Akriti Kakar, Rituraj Mohanty, and Nikhita Gandhi of Team Bengal. While the world of sports has seen a variety of league competitions, this one-of-a-kind music league in the show features six teams from various regions of India competing in a musical championship.