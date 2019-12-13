'Forrest Gump', 'Joker' And Other H'wood Movies On Mental Health That You Can Binge-watch

Hollywood has produced a number of content-heavy films in the past. There were a number of films in Hollywood that focused on different mental health issues. Here are five critically acclaimed best films on mental health that were loved by the audience.

Best movies that focused on mental health

1. Forrest Gump (1994)

Forest Gump is a Hollywood film that revolves around a man who has a low IQ level. The film stars actors like Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis. The film features a number of historic events like the Vietnam war and events around Watergate. The film is much loved by the audience and also has an IMDb rating of 8.8/10.

2. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A beautiful Mind revolves around the life of a brilliant but asocial mathematician. The man was someone who constantly fought his hallucinations. The film stars actors like Russell Crowe and Ed Harris. The film was an adaptation of a book written by Sylvia Nasar and was directed by Ron Howard. The film won four Academy Awards for the plot, performance, and execution.

3. The Machinist (2004)

The Machinist is a thriller film that revolves around an industrial worker who is suffering from a serious case of insomnia. There comes a point in the film when the character stars doubting his own sanity. The film has been written by Scott Kosar and directed by Brad Anderson. The film stars Christian Bale in the lead role. The Machinist won a number of awards in the year 2001.

4. Split (2016)

Split was a horror-thriller that featured a man with 23 distinct personalities. The film has been written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film stars actors like James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Haley Lu Richardson in pivotal roles. The film was loved by the audience and has an IMDb rating of 7.3/ 10.

5. Joker (2019)

Joker has been one of the most followed and loved film of 2019. The film talks about the events that led to a man turning into a psychopath who justified his killings. The film features actor Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. His performance was loved by the audience and critics alike. The film was directed by Todd Phillips who also contributed the story of the film.

