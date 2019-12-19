Ratna Pathak's Kapoor & Sons, The Perfect Murder & Others Movies That Proved Her Prowess

Born to a theatre artist and a popular actor Dina Pathak, Ratna Pathak had an idol at home. But, unlike her elder sister Supriya, who gained fame early on in her career, Ratna had a tough road to success. A theatre veteran, Ratna, today, a popular actor, all thanks to her work in the past few years, that brought her to the limelight. With a handful of movies under her belt, the actor is considered as one of the sought after actors of Bollywood. Here is a list of Ratna's movies that were brought her to the limelight.

Top 5 Ratna Pathak Shah films

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

The movie, starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead is reportedly considered to be the flagbearer of woman-oriented cinema in Bollywood. Ratna Pathak was seen playing the role of an old woman in this Alankrita Srivastava directorial. She received immense love from the audience for her role in the film, who lauded her performance in the film. Released in 2016, the movie was reportedly a smashing-hit at the box office.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

The movie, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, was the talk of the town due to its impressive storyline and performances by all the characters. Ratna Pathak was seen playing the role of Sunita Kapoor, mom to Sidharth and Fawad. Paired opposite Rajat Kapoor, her affluent homemaker's role won her many accolades.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

The movie, starring Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, narrates the tale of two strangers, who meet on a New Year night and fall in love. Directed by Shakun Batra, Ratna Pathak was seen playing the role of Mrs Kapoor in the film. Her role as an over-protective mother was well-appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

Nil Battey Sannata (2015)

The movie, starring Swara Bhasker and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead, narrates the story of a mother who pursues an unconventional way to teach her daughter a lesson of her life. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ratna Pathak was seen playing a confidant to Swara's character. Released in 2015, the movie was a box office hit and was lauded by the critics.

The Perfect Murder (1988)

The movie, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Stellan Skarsgard in the lead, narrates the tale of Inspector Gothe (Shah) and his unique ways of solving crimes. Directed by Zafar Hai and M.R. Shahjahan, the movie has real-life couple Ratna and Naseer playing husband and wife onscreen. Ratna reportedly had a small part in the thriller, but her role was appreciated.

