Best Bollywood Showstoppers Who Have Walked For Manish Malhotra's Fashion Shows

Manish Malhotra has time and again managed to change the Indian Fashion Industry with his stellar new-age collections. Famous for his couture label, Manish Malhotra is also known for his expertise in traditional and semi-contemporary attires. While fashion enthusiasts across the country have lauded Manish for roping in supermodels for his shows, several Bollywood actors, too, have walked for Manish’s famous fashion label. Here are Manish's Bollywood showstoppers through the years.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Birthday: Abhishek & Manish Malhotra's Hearty Wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor is one of the few actors who has time and again turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra. Kareena Kapoor amped the style quotient with Kartik Aryan in Manish Malhotra's show. Take a look.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Turns Show Stopper For Manish Malhotra

Pooja Hegde

Recently, Pooja Hegde turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra's show. Designed by Manish Malhotra himself, Pooja Hegde donned a grey and baby pink lehenga. The actor accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif walked for Manish Malhotra in a black-golden lehenga, teamed with a diamond necklace. The actor was lauded by fashion enthusiasts across the country, as she successfully managed to pull off the look. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's look from the show.

All about Manish Malhotra

Born in 1965, Manish Malhotra was introduced to the fashion world when he tried modelling for a popular designer. Considered as one of the most popular designers in India, Manish has worked for several Bollywood projects too. Manish is best known for his work in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Student of The Year.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Birthday: Abhishek & Manish Malhotra's Hearty Wishes

Also Read | Tara Sutaria: Marjaavaan Actor Dazzles In A Manish Malhotra Outfit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.