Armaan Malik Best Songs: A Compilation Of Some Of His Most Beautiful Numbers

Armaan Malik is an Indian singer and an actor. He has sung in many different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali etc. Armaan has also sung the title track of the Pakistani film “Jannan.” He was born in 1995. He had sung the most memorable songs in Bollywood that are everyone's favourites. Here is the list of few songs of Armaan Malik that you would love to listen to.

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon:

The love song of 2016, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon was sung the Armaan Malik. The song was awarded by the Global Indian Music Academy Awards under the category of Best Music Video. The video starring Emran Hashmi and Esha Gupta was appreciated by the audience.

Also Read: Neeti Mohan Birthday Special: Songs Of The Singer To Add To Your Playlist

Bol Do Na Zara:

The song Bol Do Na Zara from the movie Azhar was nominated for Lions Gold Best Playback singer Male Award and Armaan won the award. It was one of the most popular songs of that year when the movie released.

Tumko Toh Aana Hi Tha:

The song from the movie Jai Ho, starring Salman Khan, was composed by his brother Amal Malik and was sung by Armaan Malik. He has also sung the title track of the film which was a hit.

Also Read: Bollywood Unplugged: List Of 5 Best T-Series Mixtape Songs On Youtube

Main Hoon Hero Tera:

Main Hoon Hero Tera from the movie Hero was sung by Armaan Malik. The song was nominated for Mirchi Music Awards for Critics Choice Upcoming Music Composer of the year. Armaan won the Stardust Award as the Best Playback-Singer (Male) in the year 2015 for lending his beautiful voice to the number.

Sab Tera:

In 2016, Armaan sang for many films and one of the most loved songs was Sab Tera starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor from Baaghi. The song was composed by Amaal Malik, the brother of Armaan Malik.

Also Read: 'I've Not Been Ok For A While Now', Tweets Armaan Malik Responding To Fans Who Have Been Worried For Him, Gives Them A Reassuring Message

Jab Taak:

Armaan Malik was the lead singer for the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He sang the song Jab Taak which was released in the year 2016. The film was a big hit and opened new avenues for Kiara Advani and Disha Patani.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.