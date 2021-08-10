Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Did Rashami Desai Opt Out Of The Show Due To Rohitashv Gour's Age?

One of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has been entertaining its viewers for over five years now. The sitcom is known for its funny dialogues and entertaining and dramatic characters. Featuring Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shilpa Shinde and Saumya Tandon in pivotal roles, the makers initially struggled to find a suitable actor for their unique characters in the show.

Rashamai Desai rejected the role of Angoori Tiwari?

The show has some unique characters who deliver the most amazing dialogues. This would explain why the makers tried to rope in one of the most popular actors Rashami Desai in 2015. The 35-year-old was almost confirmed to play the role of Angoori Manmohan Tiwari, wife of Manmohan Tiwari portrayed by Rohitashv Gour. Evidently, the plan did not go through as the actor, reportedly, dropped out of the show.

According to a report from Koimoi, Rashami Desai liked the character of Angoori from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. However, decided to opt out of the show because of her on-screen husband Rohitashv Gour's age in real life. The Lapataganj actor was 50-years-old when he was cast in the show while Desai was only 28. The report suggests that Desai thought Gour was too old to play her husband in the show.

However, a report from Tellychakkar in 2015 paints a different story. According to the report, the makers of the sitcom did not feel the chemistry between Desai and Gour citing their age difference as the issue. This led the makers to replace Desai in the show with Shilpa Shinde.

More on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

The show has gained a cult status in the television scenes as the show has served several memorable dialogues and moments. Shilpa Shinde's Sahi Pakde Hai dialogue remains one of the most memorable one from the show. The series is inspired by the 1994 Hindi sitcom titled Shrimaan Shrimat. The plot revolves around the Tiwari and Mishra families residing next to each other. The men of the family try to woo each other's wives. In that process, they find themselves in awkward situations every time.

IMAGE- RASHAMI DESAI & ROHITASHV GOUR'S INSTAGRAM

