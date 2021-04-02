Bhagyashree Pampers Herself With Hair Spa; Shares Glimpses Of New Look Via Instagram

Indian actor Bhagyashree pampered herself before the long weekend of April. The actor shared how she chose to pamper herself with a hair cut and spa that gave her a glamorous look. She also thanked Sumit Israni for her spa.

Bhagyashree's hair spa

The Maine Pyaar Kiya actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her getting a hair cut and hair spa at Geetanjali Salon. The actor shared the video in which she was seen getting a hair wash, haircut, steam and an entire treatment at the salon. She also thanked the owner of the salon and celebrity hair artist Sumit Israni in her caption. In the caption, the actor wrote 'Don't we all need pampering! With the weekend is around the corner you finally deserve everythingðŸ˜…ðŸ˜„.....Thank you @geetanjalisalon @sumitisrani #hairvibes #goodhairdays #pamperyourself'. At the end of the video, Bhagyashree flaunted her gorgeous hair.

Fans have been drooling over Bhagyashree's video. Ever since the actor posted the video, likes and comments are showering on the post. Bhagyashree's video received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. While some called her beautiful, others called her gorgeous. Here's how the Humko Deewana Kar Gaye actor's fans are reacting to her post.

Bhagyashree's Instagram game

The 52-year-old actor is often seen sharing pictures through her Instagram handle. She recently shared a series of BTS photos from her upcoming film Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut. In the caption, Bhagyashree wrote 'In the Spotlight #throwbackthursday to shoot of #thalaivi It was a pleasure working with you, director #alvijay...soft-spoken, yet precise and completely focused to get the best out of you. #bts #film #shooting #workingstill #filmset #filmshoot #shootlife #onset #director #spotlight #jayalalitha #chennai #70s'. The director of the film is A. L. Vijay.

Bhagyashree trivia

Bhagyashree is an Indian actor who is known for her works in Hindi cinema. The actor made her debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and gained fame with her role in the movie. The actor won the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut. Bhagyashree will appear in the upcoming films Thalaivi and Radhe Shyam.

Promo Image Source: Bhagyashree's Instagram

