Bhagyashree Thanks 'Thalaivi' Director For His Support, Shares Pics From Set

Actress Bhagyashree, who will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's mother in the upcoming film Thalaivi, penned an appreciation post for the director. The veteran actress shared a few BTS stills from the film while thanking the director AL Vijay for his direction and the focus with which he directs the film.

Bhagyashree pens note for Thalaivi director

In the pictures, the Maine Pyar Kiya actress can be seen wearing a red and yellow saree while seeking instructions from the director. In another picture, she can be seen sitting on the sets while getting ready for the shot as the crew works. "In the Spotlight .... #throwbackthursday to the shoot of #Thalaivi. It was a pleasure working with you, director #ALVijay...soft-spoken, yet precise and completely focused to get the best," she tweeted.

The forthcoming film will showcase the tale of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa starting from her career in films to joining politics. Sometime back, Bhagyashree who is really excited about the film had treated fans with an amazing throwback picture from her first day on the shooting set. In the picture, she was seen wearing a green silk saree with a bun and matching jewelry.

Meanwhile, after stirring the excitement of the people with the trailer, actress Kangana Ranaut who will play the titular role, will release the first song Chali Chali from the film on April 2. After recently announcing the Vote for Thalaivi initiative on Kangana Ranaut's social media to ask the audience what they would like to see next from the film, the makers of Thalaivi were swamped with requests for the full song Chali Chali after gauging the interests of the masses through the trailer. The trailer featured Kangana Ranaut filming sequences in a pool in the song, for the actress shot for almost 24 hours in the water.



Apart from Kangana, Bhagyashree, the film also stars Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, Thalaivi is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu in theatres on April 23, 2021.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter)