'Bheed': Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao's Social Drama Locks November 2022 Release Date

Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are all set to headline director Anubhav Sinha's upcoming social drama titled Bheed. The much-loved duo first shared the screen in Badhaai Do, and are all set to wow their fans once again. The film has now locked a release date and will be available for the audience to view from November 18, 2022.

The official T-Series Twitter account shared the exciting news about the Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bheed release date on Thursday.

They mentioned that the Anubhav Sinha directorial will release on November 18, 2022 and several fans and followers of the leading duo expressed their joy about the same. They wrote, "Anubhav Sinha's socio-political drama Bheed releasing on: 18th November 2022. Starring Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Bheed is a joint venture of Bhushan Kumar's TSeries and Benaras Media Works"

Rajkummar Rao earlier wrapped up shooting for the film and penned down a sweet note for the director. He shared a picture of the duo embracing each other and referred to the director as a 'gem of a person'.

He wrote, "And it’s a Wrap #BHEED. Can’t express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You’re a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. I found a very good friend in this #bheed I love you, sir."

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao on work front

The duo recently shared the screen in Badhaai Do, which was hailed by viewers and critics alike. The film was helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and also starred Chum Darang and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. Bhumi Pednekar shared a note of gratitude as she thanked fans and followers for the love they showered on the film. She shared some lovely glimpses from behind the scenes as she called Badhaai Do her 'most special film'.

She wrote, "Thank you 🙏 Every msg, post, tweet, story you guys sent us, was read. I couldn’t believe what was happening. So much love. We cried reading many, we laughed reading many. Many said thank you and many said you helped us find our courage & acceptance. This is our most special film and what’s happened over the past 4 days has made it historic."

