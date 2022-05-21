'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 1: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Gets A Great Start

Touted as one of the highly anticipated films of the year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. Sequel to the 2007 cult classic venture starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, the Anees Bazmee directorial presented a new story of Manjulika.

While the trailer and the songs received stunning reviews from the audience, the movie has also been garnering good reviews on the first day of its release too. Check out the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection, day 1 details ahead.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection, Day 1

As per the early estimate report by Sacnilk, it was revealed that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to garner Rs 14 Cr on the first day of its release. Moreover, the movie had an overall capacity of 30.74% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, May 20, 2022, with Morning Shows-18.06%, Afternoon Shows- 25.11%, and Night Shows- 44.06%

According to Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came out as a surprise as the film managed to perform well at the box office on the first day after a string of flop Bollywood movies. Stating further, he revealed that despite the price of the tickets being low, the film became the biggest opener by minting Rs 14.11 Cr on the first day of its release. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan-starrer also topped the list of recent big opening films, including Gangubai Kathiawadi with Rs 13.25 Cr and Bachchhan Pandey with Rs 10.50 cr.

More on Bhool Bhulaiyaaa 2

The Anees Bazmee directorial comes as a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's spooky comedy film of the same name. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others in pivotal roles. The film hit theatres on Friday, May 20, clashing with Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's much-awaited spy thriller Dhaakad.

Talking to PTI, director Anees Bazmee clarified that the movie is not a psychological thriller but rather a horror-comedy. He said, ''I was clear I didn't want to make a psychological thriller. If I had made it that way, there would have been direct comparisons. When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar. If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror-comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film."

