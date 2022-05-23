Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Witnesses Massive Growth On 1st Sunday

The much-awaited horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently hit the theatres and is now ruling the box office of the country. The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles, is the official sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Ahead of the film's release, its trailer and songs created a massive buzz among the viewers.

The movie is now receiving a lot of love from viewers for its entertaining plot and the acting skills showcased by all the actors. Moviegoers are also lauding Aneez Bazmee's impeccable direction as well as its music. The hype around the project is reflected in its box office collections as the film opened to some impressive numbers and also became the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022. Here is how the film performed on its first Sunday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection, day 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is undoubtedly the biggest opener of Kartik Aaryan's career. While the film minted over Rs 30 crores after its two-day run in the theatres, its first Sunday, May 22, was very important for its collection. As per Sacnilk.com, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minted around Rs 23.50 crore net in India on its third day. As far as the film's gross collection is concerned, it minted around Rs 27.5 crores in India on Sunday. The movie has now reportedly earned Rs 55.96 crores net after the end of its three-day theatrical run.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures later in the day.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becomes the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged to be the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022. The film minted a total of Rs 14.11 crores on its opening day, while Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey earned Rs 13.25 crores and Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 10.50 crores on Day 1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is surely giving a massive competition to Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad with its impressive numbers.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film also has Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay playing pivotal roles. The film's plot revolves around Kartik Aaryan's Ruhaan and Kiara Advani's Reet and how their small lie unleashes some year-old truth.

