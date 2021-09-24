'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kiara Advani's Look Revealed By Director In BTS Pic From The Sets

Actor Kiara Advani's first look from the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was revealed recently as director Anees Bazmee shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Anees posted a BTS picture that shows Kiara donning a girl-next-door look for a scene. She can be seen wearing a white embroidered kurta with her hair open. With minimal makeup, the actor looked all pretty in the photo. "BTS of creating the perfect shot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🎬@kiaraaliaadvani!" the director captioned the photo.

The upcoming horror-comedy film is the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ali Advani along with Tabu in the lead roles. Produced by T-series, the film is set to hit the silver screens on November 19 this year.

Kiara Advani shares a BTS video from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Earlier, Kiara gave a sneak peek into the ongoing shooting from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on her Instagram. In a short clip, Kiara was seen whipping her saree pallu while her co-star Kartik Aaryan was seen grooving softly. The video was supposedly taken from a shooting set-up as only a few people were seen in their shadow form.

In another video, Kiara shared a glimpse of all the crew members of the film including the director. They can be seen working on what looked like a scene sequence from the movie with the theme music of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa playing in the background.

Kartik Aaryan wraps climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce that he has completed shooting the climax scene of the film. Ever since the shooting resumed, the actor has been sharing constant updates about the film’s progress on social media. From dropping spooky BTS videos to pictures featuring his co-stars, the actor has kept his fans all updated for a while now.

Taking to Instagram, that actor revealed that he has wrapped the climax scene of the film. Sharing a photo of a clapper board, he wrote, “#BHOOL BHULAIYAA2 climax wrap!! Shot Number -162 (sic).”

Earlier, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was scheduled to release in 2020. Owing to the pandemic curbs across the nation, the film shooting was put on hold and therefore, the release date was postponed to 2021. In August 2021, the team of film resumed its shooting in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

