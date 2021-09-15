'Bhoot Police' Actor Arjun Kapoor Greets Mumbai Police While Out & About; See Pics

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Hakim Aalim Salon in Mumbai. In the pictures, he can also be seen greeting the real heroes, i.e. Mumbai Police. Several pictures and videos from his recent salon visit have taken over the internet.

Arjun Kapoor snapped in city

In the picture, Bhoot Police actor can be seen sporting a casual outfit. Arjun Kapoor wore a faded black and grey oversized tee which he teamed with black trousers. He completed his look by adding black flip-flops and sported dark brown shades. Adhering to the new norm, the actor also wore a black mask. In several snaps, Kapoor was also seen greeting and posing with the real heroes of the Metropolitan city, Mumbai Police. He flashed his smile and shook hands with the police.

In a video that has taken over the internet, Kapoor can be seen walking out of the salon that is located in Mumbai. He also struck various poses for the paparazzi.

The Ishqzaade star was recently seen in a horror-comedy drama, Bhoot Police. The film is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Backed by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, the film premiered on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar on September 10.

In the film, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor can be seen playing ghost hunters- Vibhooti and Chiraunji. While Vibhooti is a non-believer, Chiraunji is a believer of Kali Urja aka Evil spirit. In the film, the brothers set off on a mission with Maya (Gautam) and Kanika (Fernandez) to ward off an evil spirit living in a small town in the mountains. The film, which is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment, is packed with spooky elements, twists, and turns. Within several days of its release, the film has garnered immense love from the audience.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The action thriller drama is helmed by Mohit Suri and jointly backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. The film is a sequel to Suri's 2014 release Ek Villain.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)