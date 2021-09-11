'Bhoot Police' Director Kriplani Feels Happy To Finally Make Film With 'perfect' Cast

As the recently released horror-comedy movie, Bhoot Police is creating a buzz among the fans, the director of the film, Pawan Kriplani recently talked about how horror films had an appeal that crosses beyond boundaries and language.

Bhoot Police director Pawan Kriplani also recalled the time when he began writing the film and revealed how he had chosen other cast members for the film that was later changed.

Bhoot Police was initially set to cast Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Saif

In an interview with PTI, Kriplani talked about the horror genre in detail and mentioned how he believed that it was a genre that crossed beyond boundaries and language. “Horror is a universal genre. It is something that has come to the forefront in recent years. But horror movies have been made forever. We had a strong appetite for it, we had Ram Gopal Varma movies, ‘Mahal’ and ‘Woh Kaun Thi’ etc.,” he added.

Speaking about how this genre later got associated with B-movies, he stated, “What happened in between is that the genre got associated with B-movies, which have no story and things are just there to scare you. Now, filmmakers are making it with depth and it is more than just a horror film.” He further said that he was fascinated with horror films and Hollywood movies such as Shaun of the Dead and Ghostbusters, etc.

Kriplani said that they had chosen Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Saif Ali Khan as the lead cast but it changed over the years. He added, “I had written this after my first film ‘Ragini MMS’. Saif and I have been wanting to make this film. The other two actors were committed to other projects and hence things didn’t materialise. I am privileged to have Arjun Kapoor. He has added so much to the film. Even the actresses have complimented well. I am happy that I finally made it with the perfect cast and producers.”

He said that it was exciting to explore the concept of ghosts and afterlife and added, “We as society and people are torn about the entire idea of ‘is there something after death? Is there an afterlife? Are there ghosts or spirits? Is there more to life?’… These things have been debated for centuries. So, it was exciting to explore it in a film and wrap it up in a horror-comedy-adventure movie about two brothers in conflict while they are in this business of being professional ‘tantriks’.”

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM INSTAGRAM