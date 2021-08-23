'Bhoot Police' Title Track Teaser Unveiled; Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline Groove On Spooky Set

The makers of Bhoot Police have recently released a teaser of the upcoming horror comedy's title track. The teaser video features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez have also dropped the teaser on their official Instagram handle.

Bhoot Police's title song's teaser unveiled

The teaser video of the song features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The trio looks stylish as they bust several moves in a set that consists of all the elements of a haunted place. Khan and Kapoor will be seen playing ghostbusters in the upcoming film. Unveiling the teaser, Kapoor wrote, "Aayi Aayi Aayi....check out the first look of the #BhootPoliceTitleTrack.

'#ComingSoon.'"

As the teaser was unveiled on the photo-sharing site, many fans and celebrity friends rushed to express their excitement for the film. Shaan Muttathil commented, "This looks woooow." Amanda Cerny wrote, "Wowwwwwwww. Now it’s time tor you to direct a film!" Director Remo D'Souza and several others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Pawan Kripalani, Bhoot Police also stars Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi. Earlier, the film's trailer had created a buzz with Khan and Kapoor setting off on a spooky ride. Khan will be seen playing Vibhooti, while Kapoor will be seen as Chiraunji. In the trailer, the duo is seen going around catching ghosts. While Vibhooti considers his profession as a way to con people, Chiraunji takes his work seriously.

The trailer shows the duo meeting Fernandez and Gautam as they are on a mission to get rid of a notorious spirit. Taking to her Instagram, Gautam had shared the trailer of the film. She wrote, "'#BhootPoliceTrailer' Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh fatafat karo view. #BhootPolice aarahi hai iss 17th September, @disneyplushotstarvip par. Watch the trailer now! '#DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex.'"

The film went on floors in the month of November last year and was completed by February 5. It has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. It will be premiering on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on September 17 this year. The film's all four main characters were earlier introduced on the verified social media handles.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM