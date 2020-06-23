Bhumi Pednekar And Alia Bhatt Stun In Sequined Outfit, See Who Wore It Better

Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt have won million hearts with their chic fashion statements. In the recent past, both Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt were seen sporting sequined outfits with finesse. See their pictures here and check out whose sequined dress do you like the most.

Bhumi Pednekar's Purple Ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar's fan account recently shared an Instagram post of Bhumi posing in a sequin outfit. Here, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant stunned in a purple shimmery dress. The attire had a dramatic sleeve design. Bhumi Pednekar's dress had a knotted belt attached.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star kept it simple with no accessories. For glam, she opted for a light makeup look. She sported a pair of nude coloured heels. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos with the purple sequin dress.

Alia Bhatt's Sequin Ensemble

Alia Bhatt turned up in a shimmery-silver outfit at the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, held in Mumbai on September 25. Here, the Gully Boy actor wore Michael Costello. The Student Of The Year debutant's slit thigh outfit featured a poncho-like silhouette. Her ensemble was flowy and she pulled it off gracefully. The layered asymmetrical attached dress was sported with a sleek low ponytail hairdo. For glam, Alia Bhatt opted for minimal makeup and completed her look.

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, opposite Vicky Kaushal. For her upcoming, the Saand Ki Aankh actor will be again seen working with Akshay Kumar. The duo will star in G. Ashok's horror thriller Durgavati. Bhumi Pednekar is also part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht. Takht boasts of an ensemble star cast including some big names from the industry like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. She will also be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

What's Next For Alia Bhatt?

The Gully Boy actor was last seen in Kalank. Alia Bhatt is expected to have three releases in 2020, namely Sadak 2, Brahmastra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Though all the three movies were expected to release sometime in 2020, the current crisis might affect the dates of all the movies.

