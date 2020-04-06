Bhumi Pednekar's ‘Bala’ Is The First Film Featuring TikTok App? Know More Unknown Facts

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana have notable chemistry and movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavadhan and Bala are the proof. The comedy-drama flick Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik grabbed a lot of attention due to its incredible storyline. The 2019's release premises around a man who suffers from male pattern blading and how it affects his life. The film also talks about colour discrimination and body shaming. Apart from Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, Bala also stars Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. Check out the lesser-known facts and some interesting trivia about Bala.

Lesser-known facts and trivia about Bala

Bala is claimed to be the first film featuring the much-popular social media app, Tiktok.

The comedy-drama flick is the third collaboration between Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurana shared the screen for the second time after their debut film, Vicky Donor, released in the year 2012.

The film was in a huge controversy when its release clashed with Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman, which is also based on the same issue, premature baldness.

Supporting actor Saurabh Shukla also acted in Ujda Chaman and Bala.

The film also ran into media headlines for plagiarism. The song Don't Be Shy Again was reportedly sampled from Dr Zeus song Don't Be Shy.

Bala is not only the third collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, but it also stars Seema Pahwa who has played Bhumi's mother in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Here, she plays her relative.

Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, both the leads stars, had made their big Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. While Bhumi and Ayushmann starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Yami and Khurrana were seen in Vicky Donor.

Ayushmann Khurrana's character Bala was shown to be a fan of the WWE legend The Undertaker. The Dream Girl actor as a child also had a poster of Undertaker on his wall in real life.

