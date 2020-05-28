Bhumi Pednekar And Eva Baston In Bodycon Dresses; Take Cues On How To Style In Black

While Bhumi Pednekar is one of the new generation actors from Bollywood, Eva Longoria Baston is an American actor, producer, director, activist, and businesswoman. They are not only winning hearts with their compelling performances but also inspiring the fans with their vogue styling statements. In the recent past, both the gorgeous ladies were spotted donning all-black bodycon outfits. Check out Bhumi Pednekar and Eva Longoria Baston's bodycon dresses to take styling cues from them.

Bhumi Pednekar's Black Wardrobe -

This picture of Bhumi Pednekar was shared by Mohit Rai on his Instagram handle. Here, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant stunned in a Cinq à Sept's bodycon outfit. The black attire had a closed square neck design. Bhumi Pednekar's all-black outfit was also of a slit thigh design.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor accessorised the vogue look with a pair of tiny loops and simple silver bracelets. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar kept it simple and elegant. She clubbed the black bodycon outfit with translucent heels. Swipe to take a look at more Bhumi Pednekar's photos wearing the all-black bodycon dress.

Eva Longoria Baston's Bodycon Dress

Eva Longoria Baston wore this bodycon outfit for a philanthropic event based on empowering Latin women. In this Instagram post, Eva Baston can be spotted donning a black V neck bodycon attire. The dress had stringy sleeves. Eva's all-black ensemble had a small cut at the edge of her dress.

The bodycon looked formal and stunning. For glam, The Young and the Restless actor was styled in highlighting makeup look. She opted for a wet hairdo. Eva Longoria Baston paired the bodycon outfit with stringy heels. Check out Eva Longoria Baston's photos in the all-black bodycon outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar's work -

Bhumi Pednekar stepped into the Bollywood industry in the year 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, she has given the audience a set of outstanding films. These include hits such as Saand Ki Aankh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film released in February 2020 and received a mixed review from the audience. She will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma.

