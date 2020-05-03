Bhumi Pednekar To Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood Stars With Strong Meme Game

Bollywood superstars like Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, and many more have entertained their fans and followers with their blockbuster movies. Apart from the silver screen entertainment, celebrities also impress and inspire the audience with their social media presence. Having said that, let us check out Bollywood actors who have showcased their strong meme game on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has successfully garnered 4.5 million followers on Instagram. She has also managed to provide her fans with meme-worthy content with her movies and social media posts. Bhumi Pednekar, herself also loves sharing memes and these pictures are the proof of her strong meme game. Check out-

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's no-makeup routine during quarantine is worth your attention, see pics

Richa Chadha

From sharing fashion ensembles to her goofy videos, Richa Chadha's Instagram is an open treat to her fans. Richa Chadha has garnered over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. One thing that segregates Richa Chadha's social media from other celebs is her love for memes. Going through her Instagram, you can surely say that she has a strong meme game.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's beachy pics with sister Samiksha will make one crave for a vacation

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan base of 16.4 million followers on Instagram. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star's feed is filled with his hilarious videos and memes. Kartik Aaryan gained a huge appreciation for his monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Check out funny memes shared by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar to Nushrat Bharucha - Bollywood divas who walked for Manish Malhotra

Sonakshi Sinha

Amid coronavirus breakdown, Sonakshi Sinha has been quite active on Instagram and is sharing a slew of hilarious meme content. Recently, she shared a meme on women's condition in lockdown and thoughts during online office meetings. Check out Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar inspired by Deepika Padukone's polka dot dress? See pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.