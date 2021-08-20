Bhumi Pednekar Believes 'Raksha Bandhan Stands For Protecting Your Loved Ones'

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. Over the past several years, the meaning of the festival and the way it is celebrated by the people have been changed. However, for Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan stands for the protection of one's loved ones. Recently, in an interview with the news agency, ANI, the actor talked about how she celebrates the festival with her younger sister, Samiksha every year.

Bhumi Pednekar on celebrating Raksha Bandhan

During her conversation with the news agency, Bhumi Pednekar revealed how she marks Raksha Bandhan with her sister, Samiksha. She said, "Raksha Bandhan stands for protecting your loved ones. I don't believe in the concept that only brothers and sisters can celebrate the festival. I don't believe in it at all." "I tie rakhi on my sister and my mother's wrists and then they tie me a rakhi. We celebrate the festival with full joy back at home." "Raksha Bandhan is about appreciating people you love," she added.

Samiksha Pednekar, who is currently a practising lawyer, has become a popular face for her beauty endorsements on her social media handles. She is often mistaken as Bhumi's twin. As for the celebration of Raksha Bandhan this year, it seems like the sister duo and their mother will be holidaying together.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has taken to her official Instagram handle and dropped a boomerang video on her story. The boomerang video features her jetting off to her holiday destination. The short video also gives a glimpse of her sister who is looking into her phone. As for the caption, Pednekar wrote, "Off we go '#BPTravela.'"

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh star is coming up with a film titled Raksha Bandhan. The film depicts the eternal bond of siblings. It also features Bell Bottom star, Akshay Kumar. In her interview, Pednekar said that she believes Raksha Bandhan will appeal to audiences of all age groups. She said, "It's a scrip that will touch everyone's hearts and I'm hoping that my pairing with Akshay sir will be loved again."

With ANI inputs

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR INSTAGRAM