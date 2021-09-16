Bhumi Pednekar Calls Virat Kohli 'the Best' As He Decides To Step Down As T20 Captain

On Thursday, 16 September 2021, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as the T20 Captain of Team India after the upcoming T20 World Cup in the month of October this year that will be held in Dubai, UAE. The cricketer, who has had an exemplary record as the nation's T20 captain, took to his official Twitter handle and uploaded a statement. As soon as the news broke out, many of his fans and followers had expressed their sadness over the same. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram handle to react to Virat Kohli's statement.

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Virat Kohli's statement

Taking to her IG story, Bhumi Pednekar reposted Virat Kohli's statement. She captioned the post, "You are the best @Virat.kohli."

Virat Kohli uploaded a statement to inform his fans and followers about his decision to step down as the T20 Captain of the Indian cricket team. His statement read, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket

Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win."

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," he continued.

The note concluded, "Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability."

Image: Instagram/BhumiPednekar/PTI