Throwback Thursday: When Bhumi Pednekar Dazzled In Black Ensemble At DeepVeer's Party

Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh on November 14, 2018. Post a small ceremony in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also threw a huge celeb-studded party in Mumbai. Amongst several Bollywood superstars attending the reception party, Bhumi Pednekar was also spotted at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai bash.

Bhumi Pednekar in black ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar was one of the popular personalities who attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding party organised in Mumbai, hosted by his sister Ritika. At the party, the Dum Laga He Haisha actor stunned in a black sequinned dress. The gown was designed by Sunaina Khera. Bhumi Pednekar was styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover. Bhumi Pednekar captioned her Instagram post as, "In @sunainakhera for Ranveer and Deepika ki shaadi ❤️".

Talking about the sequinned attire, Bhumi Pednekar's party outfit was a combination of nets and sequinned fabric. The netted part had a lacey design structure. The Bala actor's gown was closed neck and closed arm design. The skirt part of Bhumi Pednekar's dress had a flowy structure. Here, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star accessorised the wedding gown with silver dangles and rings. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar's makeup artist, Kavita Das, styled the actor in a nude and highlighting makeup look. Bhumi Pednekar simply left her hair down with curls. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's outfit that she dazzled in at Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

Bhumi Pednekar stepped into the Bollywood industry in the year 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, she has given the audience a set of outstanding films. These include hits such as Saand Ki Aankh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film released in February 2020 and received a mixed review from the audience. She will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma. On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has two movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Takth and Durgavati.

