Bhumi Pednekar Gives Glimpse Of Her Relaxed Weekend Mood, Says 'Sundays Are To Laze'

On Sunday, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a selfie and gave a sneak-peek into her relaxed weekend mood. She pulled off an all-black athleisure and tied a neat ponytail. She posed for a selfie in her gallery and wrote “Sundays are to laze”. Fans complimented the actor’s no-makeup look and dropped endearing comments on the post. “So pretty,” read a user’s comment on Bhumi's pic.

Bhumi's weekend mood

This is not the first time when the actor has flaunted her no-makeup look. Earlier, Pednekar showed her Monday mood and penned a thoughtful caption. She held the coffee mug in her hand and geared up for a new day. “There is so much to be grateful and happy about today,” she wrote in the caption. She penned hashtags like ‘motivation’, amongst others. Tahira Kashyap was one of the firsts to drop a heart whereas her Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani also dropped an amusing comment.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the horror drama, Durgamati, alongside Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia. The film follows the story of how an IAS officer Chanchal Chauhan gets possessed by a spirit after she gets questioned in the custody. Helmed by G Ashok, the movie received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

She is now gearing up for another film, the sequel of the hit flick, Badhaai Ho. Titled Badhaai Do, the movie went on the floors in January 2021. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Bhumi will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. On March 6, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrapped up shooting for the upcomer. She posted a BTS pic with Rajkummar and penned a lengthy heartfelt note.

"It’s a wrap for Shardul & Sumi. This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs & memories for a lifetime," Bhumi wrote on Instagram. She then went on to thank her team members and wrote that she feels lucky to have worked with them. The actor shared many pics and videos from the sets of the movie, amping up expectations amongst moviegoers.