Bhumi Pednekar Has Perfect Guide To Pass Time During Self-quarantine

Due to coronavirus pandemic, every country has run into lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Almost every celebrity and famous personality are urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home. Bhumi Pednekar is one of them.

Bhumi Pednekar has been quite active on social media during the quarantine phase. Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account is not only followed for fashion and styling motivation but it also gives some cues on what you can do during the lockdown. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram.

Cooking Lessons

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared two cooking videos, giving out her recipes. She taught her fans to cook Pednekar's Pizza. On Easter 2020, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor was seen baking Walnut and Dates cake. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's post inspiring her fans to cook fancy at home.

Workout Regime

Bhumi Pednekar often motivates fans to adopt fitness as a habit by constantly posting about herself working out. Bhumi is known to be a fitness enthusiast and often posts various stories of herself working out and setting new targets for herself. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's workout regime you can also try at home.

Dance Videos

Bhumi Pednekar teaches her followers to dance with an open heart. In this video, she was spotted dancing with Ayushmann Khurrana on the song Dheeme Dheeme. Check out Bhumi's dance video.

