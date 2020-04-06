Bhumi Pednekar Is A True Climate Saver And Here's The Proof; Watch Videos

Bhumi Pednekar is considered one of the most talented new generation superstars who have given the industry some notable movies and characters to remember. From obtaining a reputation for her roles to churning movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Sandh Ki Aankh and others, Bhumi Pednekar has tilted her career graph to amazing heights. Apart from her lauded acting skills and inspirational styling statements, Bhumi Pednekar is also an active environment activist.

In the recent past, Bhumi launched a pan India campaign - "Climate Warrior" - to raise awareness about climate and environmental changes. Climate Warrior is a drive that focuses on comprehension building about the threatening crisis. As described by Bhumi Pednekar, Climate Warrior gives a platform to several climate activists to talk about sustainability and environment-friendly life choices. Check out some posts of Pednekar that prove she is a true climate saver.

This post of Bhumi Pednekar is from her short podcast, #ClimateWarrior. Here, she is seen having an interactive session with Gurashish Sahni. In the video, they talk about the segregation of waste. Check out the video.

In this IGTV video, Bhumi Pednekar is spotted cleaning Mumbai's beach, Versova. She also motivated her fans and followers to join the cleaning campaigns. Bhumi captioned the video as: 'We can't stop… We won't stop… 💪🏻 #ClimateWarrior

@afrozshah_ you are a rockstar and a big thank you to the people who continuously show up for these clean up drives. You all inspire me! Thank you for being a #ClimateWarrior #ClimateChange #BeachCleanUp #OceanDrive (sic)'.

This is the second episode of Bhumi Pednekar's short podcast, #ClimateWarrior. Here she had an interactive session with Afroz Shah. Afroz is a lawyer and activist. Check out the IGTV video:

In this Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar shared a few snaps of her clearing plastics from a dumpster. She captioned the picture as 'It’s our mess to clean 😁 #happynewyear

India generates 25940 tonnes of plastic waste everyday,of 10376 tonnes is uncollected plastic 💁🏻‍♀️

Start segregating your garbage at home.Make sure you recycle plastic.We have to co exist with nature #circulareconomy #climatechange #plasticpollution #garbagesegregation (sic)'.

